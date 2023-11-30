Thursday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (3-4) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-46 and heavily favors Vermont to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 30.

Last time out, the Catamounts lost 73-66 to Delaware on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 63, Dartmouth 46

Other America East Predictions

Vermont Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts took down the No. 298-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Quinnipiac Bobcats, 58-53, on November 17, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Vermont has one loss versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Catamounts are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 298) on November 17

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 303) on November 6

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

15.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Anna Olson: 11.7 PTS, 61.2 FG%

11.7 PTS, 61.2 FG% Delaney Richason: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Bella Vito: 5.1 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

5.1 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts average 56 points per game (312th in college basketball) while giving up 55.9 per contest (63rd in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.