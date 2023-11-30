The Vermont Catamounts (3-4) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Green score an average of 52.3 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 55.9 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
  • Vermont's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.3 points.
  • The Catamounts score only 4.2 more points per game (56.0) than the Big Green allow (51.8).
  • Vermont has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 51.8 points.
  • Dartmouth has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 56.0 points.
  • This season the Catamounts are shooting 40.6% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Big Green concede.
  • The Big Green make 35.7% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vermont Leaders

  • Emma Utterback: 15.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Anna Olson: 11.7 PTS, 61.2 FG%
  • Delaney Richason: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Bella Vito: 5.1 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 54-51 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 Western Kentucky L 62-50 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Delaware L 73-66 Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 Dartmouth - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/3/2023 Holy Cross - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Army - Christl Arena

