The Vermont Catamounts (3-4) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison

The Big Green score an average of 52.3 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 55.9 the Catamounts give up to opponents.

Vermont's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.3 points.

The Catamounts score only 4.2 more points per game (56.0) than the Big Green allow (51.8).

Vermont has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 51.8 points.

Dartmouth has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 56.0 points.

This season the Catamounts are shooting 40.6% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Big Green concede.

The Big Green make 35.7% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

15.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Anna Olson: 11.7 PTS, 61.2 FG%

11.7 PTS, 61.2 FG% Delaney Richason: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Bella Vito: 5.1 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

5.1 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Schedule