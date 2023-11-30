How to Watch the Vermont vs. Dartmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (3-4) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium.
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Big Green score an average of 52.3 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 55.9 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
- Vermont's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.3 points.
- The Catamounts score only 4.2 more points per game (56.0) than the Big Green allow (51.8).
- Vermont has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 51.8 points.
- Dartmouth has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 56.0 points.
- This season the Catamounts are shooting 40.6% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Big Green concede.
- The Big Green make 35.7% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.
Vermont Leaders
- Emma Utterback: 15.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Anna Olson: 11.7 PTS, 61.2 FG%
- Delaney Richason: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Bella Vito: 5.1 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 54-51
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 62-50
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Delaware
|L 73-66
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
