How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.7 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) host Joel Embiid (first, 32.0) and the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6).
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Boston is 10-0 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.
- The Celtics record 116.3 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 112.4 the 76ers allow.
- Boston has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are scoring 122.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 111.1 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, allowing 103.8 points per game, compared to 109.1 in road games.
- The Celtics are draining 17.5 treys per game with a 39.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 3.4 more threes and 7% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Calf
