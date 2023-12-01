Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutland County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Rutland County, Vermont, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poultney High School at Fort Ann Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fort Ann, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
