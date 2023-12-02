Will Alexander Newhook Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 2?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Alexander Newhook going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Newhook stats and insights
- Newhook has scored in five of 23 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- Newhook has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 22.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 64 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Newhook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:25
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|13:43
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
