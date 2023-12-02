The MWC Championship comes down to a matchup between the Boise State Broncos (7-5) and the UNLV Rebels (9-3). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Boise State vs. UNLV?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 31, Boise State 28

UNLV 31, Boise State 28 Boise State has been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.

The Broncos have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

UNLV has been an underdog in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

The Rebels are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (+2.5)



UNLV (+2.5) Boise State is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Against the spread, UNLV is 9-2-0 this season.

The Rebels are 4-0 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Six of Boise State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.

There have been six UNLV games that have ended with a combined score higher than 60.5 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 60.5 is seven points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Boise State (32 points per game) and UNLV (35.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.6 53.9 57 Implied Total AVG 32 32.2 31.8 ATS Record 5-5-1 4-1-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 2-3-0 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 56.5 53.4 Implied Total AVG 32.2 31 33.2 ATS Record 9-2-0 3-2-0 6-0-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

