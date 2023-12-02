Will Brandon Carlo Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 2?
Should you bet on Brandon Carlo to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carlo stats and insights
- In one of 22 games this season, Carlo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Carlo has no points on the power play.
- Carlo's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carlo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.