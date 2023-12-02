The Montreal Canadiens, with Brendan Gallagher, take the ice Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Gallagher interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Gallagher has averaged 13:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

In five of 23 games this season, Gallagher has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 23 games this year, Gallagher has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Gallagher has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 23 games played.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Gallagher hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Gallagher having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 23 Games 4 9 Points 2 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

