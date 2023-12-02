The injury report for the Boston Bruins (15-4-3) ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-3) currently has only one player. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip John Klingberg D Out Undisclosed Mark Giordano D Out Finger Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Bruins Season Insights

Boston has scored the ninth-most goals in the league (73 total, 3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+18) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

The Maple Leafs' 69 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

Toronto has allowed 69 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of 0, they are 15th in the league.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-115) Maple Leafs (-105) 6

