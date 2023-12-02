A battle featuring two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-3) host the second-place Boston Bruins (15-4-3).

The Maple Leafs matchup with the Bruins can be watched on NESN and NHL Network, so tune in to take in the action.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/2/2023 Bruins Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/SO) BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 55 total goals (2.5 per game), third in the league.

With 73 goals (3.3 per game), the Bruins have the league's ninth-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 22 13 20 33 25 11 0% Brad Marchand 22 7 12 19 21 10 25% Pavel Zacha 22 8 10 18 9 10 50.8% Charlie Coyle 22 9 9 18 10 11 52.9% Charlie McAvoy 18 3 14 17 16 2 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are allowing 69 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs rank 16th in the NHL with 69 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players