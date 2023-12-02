Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs (fourth in the conference at 12-6-3) and the Boston Bruins (second at 15-4-3), square off on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN and NHL Network.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-110) Bruins (-110) 6 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Boston has been at least a -110 moneyline underdog four times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win by the Bruins, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Boston has played 10 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 69 (16th) Goals 73 (9th) 69 (17th) Goals Allowed 55 (3rd) 16 (12th) Power Play Goals 16 (12th) 15 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (4th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Boston went 4-5-0 against the spread and 5-3-2 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Boston has gone over the total seven times.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over the past 10 matchups, Bruins' games have had an average of 9.0 goals, 0.9 more than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) are the ninth-most in the league.

The Bruins are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 55 goals (2.5 per game) to rank third.

They have a +18 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

