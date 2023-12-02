Entering a game against the Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3), the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 at Bell Centre.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body David Savard D Out Hand Chris Wideman D Out Back Arber Xhekaj D Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Larkin C Out Personal Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 62 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Montreal allows 3.5 goals per game (80 total), which ranks 27th in the league.

Their -18 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit's 81 total goals (3.7 per game) make it the fourth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's seventh-best goal differential at +17.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-145) Canadiens (+120) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.