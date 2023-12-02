The Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) -- who've lost four straight on home ice -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Canadiens-Red Wings matchup on BSDET and ESPN+.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Red Wings Canadiens 3-2 (F/OT) MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.5 goals per game (80 in total), 26th in the league.

With 62 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 24 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 23 7 12 19 8 9 33.3% Nicholas Suzuki 23 6 12 18 18 11 53.9% Michael Matheson 23 5 12 17 25 6 - Sean Monahan 23 6 7 13 11 11 58% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings rank 13th in goals against, giving up 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.

The Red Wings' 81 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Red Wings Key Players