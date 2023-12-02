How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) -- who've lost four straight on home ice -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Canadiens-Red Wings matchup on BSDET and ESPN+.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Red Wings Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|Canadiens
|3-2 (F/OT) MON
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens concede 3.5 goals per game (80 in total), 26th in the league.
- With 62 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 24 goals over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|23
|7
|12
|19
|8
|9
|33.3%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|23
|6
|12
|18
|18
|11
|53.9%
|Michael Matheson
|23
|5
|12
|17
|25
|6
|-
|Sean Monahan
|23
|6
|7
|13
|11
|11
|58%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings rank 13th in goals against, giving up 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.
- The Red Wings' 81 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|20
|8
|13
|21
|11
|10
|51.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|22
|12
|9
|21
|11
|14
|28.6%
|J.T. Compher
|22
|6
|13
|19
|9
|7
|47.3%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|21
|5
|13
|18
|10
|5
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|22
|8
|10
|18
|8
|9
|0%
