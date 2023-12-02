Saturday's NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) and the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) at Bell Centre sees the Red Wings favored on the road (-145 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+120). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 12 of 22 games this season.

In the five times this season the Red Wings have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 3-2 in those games.

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 20 games this season, with seven upset wins (35.0%).

Detroit is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Montreal has won four of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 4-5-1 6.4 3.6 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.6 2.7 8 18.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 2.4 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.4 3.4 2 6.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

