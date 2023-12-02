The Detroit Red Wings' J.T. Compher and the Montreal Canadiens' Michael Matheson will be two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Cole Caufield has totaled seven goals (0.3 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.5 per game), taking 3.6 shots per game and shooting 8.4%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with 19 total points (0.8 per game).

Nicholas Suzuki is a key contributor for Montreal, with 18 total points this season. In 23 contests, he has scored six goals and provided 12 assists.

This season, Montreal's Matheson has 17 points, courtesy of five goals (fifth on team) and 12 assists (first).

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 2-3-0 in five games this season, conceding 19 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 147 saves and an .886 save percentage, 51st in the league.

Red Wings Players to Watch

Dylan Larkin has been a key contributor for Detroit this season, collecting 21 points in 20 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 12 goals and nine assists, equaling 21 points (one per game).

Compher has posted six goals and 13 assists for Detroit.

Alex Lyon's record is 3-1-0. He has given up five goals (1.26 goals against average) and made 113 saves.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 4th 3.68 Goals Scored 2.7 29th 13th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 19th 30.1 Shots 28.3 28th 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34 30th 8th 23.4% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 17th 79.01% Penalty Kill % 73.86% 27th

