The Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) hit the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) at Bell Centre on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+. The Canadiens are riding a four-game home losing streak.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-145) Canadiens (+120) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 20 games this season, and won seven (35.0%).

This season Montreal has won four of its 14 games, or 28.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs Red Wings Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 81 (4th) Goals 62 (27th) 64 (13th) Goals Allowed 80 (26th) 22 (4th) Power Play Goals 14 (18th) 17 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens went 4-6-0 in its past 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread in that span.

In its past 10 games, Montreal has hit the over four times.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.1.

The Canadiens have scored 62 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 27th in the league.

The Canadiens have allowed 3.5 goals per game, 80 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.

Their -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

