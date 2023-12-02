Should you wager on Charlie Coyle to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Coyle has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.

Coyle averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.5%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 15:42 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:45 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 18:05 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 4 3 1 17:18 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

