Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. If you'd like to wager on Coyle's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Charlie Coyle vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle has averaged 17:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In six of 22 games this year Coyle has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Coyle has a point in 13 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Coyle has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 50% that Coyle hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coyle has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coyle Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 22 Games 5 18 Points 5 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 4

