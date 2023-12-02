Will Cole Caufield Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 2?
Will Cole Caufield light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Caufield stats and insights
- In seven of 23 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Red Wings this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.
- He has an 8.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Caufield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|20:33
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:52
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
