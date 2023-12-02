Will Cole Caufield light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

In seven of 23 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Red Wings this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.

He has an 8.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:37 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:33 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:52 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:47 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

