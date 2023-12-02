Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. If you'd like to wager on Caufield's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Caufield vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield has averaged 18:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Caufield has a goal in seven games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Caufield has a point in 15 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 11 of 23 games this year, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Caufield hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Caufield having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Caufield Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 64 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 23 Games 4 19 Points 1 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.