The Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Dartmouth Stats Insights

The Big Green are shooting 38.1% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 42.3% the Great Danes' opponents have shot this season.

Dartmouth is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Big Green are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes sit at 131st.

The Big Green average 15.9 fewer points per game (59.8) than the Great Danes allow (75.7).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Dartmouth averaged 6.5 more points per game at home (76.0) than away (69.5).

At home, the Big Green allowed 68.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.7.

At home, Dartmouth drained 8.6 triples per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.9). Dartmouth's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule