The Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth matchup.

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Betting Trends

Dartmouth has won two games against the spread this year.

The Big Green have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Albany (NY) has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Great Danes' six games this season have hit the over.

