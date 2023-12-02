Saturday's game between the Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3) and Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at SEFCU Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Albany (NY), so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: SEFCU Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 76, Dartmouth 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-10.0)

Albany (NY) (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

Albany (NY)'s record against the spread this season is 4-2-0, and Dartmouth's is 2-2-0. The Great Danes have gone over the point total in four games, while Big Green games have gone over one time.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green put up 59.8 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.8 per outing (221st in college basketball). They have a -65 scoring differential and have been outscored by 13 points per game.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Dartmouth accumulates rank 226th in the country. Their opponents pull down 32.8.

Dartmouth hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (321st in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 22.5% from beyond the arc (361st in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33%.

Dartmouth has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 11 (116th in college basketball) while forcing 9.6 (329th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.