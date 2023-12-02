The Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) will face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Game Information

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Albany (NY) Rank Albany (NY) AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank 292nd 67.3 Points Scored 71.4 183rd 316th 75.2 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7 297th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 289th 11.7 Assists 12.9 186th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 14 334th

