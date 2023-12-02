Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) will face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Albany (NY) Rank
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Dartmouth AVG
|Dartmouth Rank
|292nd
|67.3
|Points Scored
|71.4
|183rd
|316th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|297th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|14
|334th
