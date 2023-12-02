The Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 144.5.

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023

8:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Albany (NY) -3.5 144.5

Big Green Betting Records & Stats

Dartmouth has combined with its opponent to score more than 144.5 points just once this season.

The average total for Dartmouth's games this season is 132.6 points, 11.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Dartmouth are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Dartmouth has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Big Green have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dartmouth has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Albany (NY) 4 66.7% 76.6 136.4 75.7 148.5 143.8 Dartmouth 1 25% 59.8 136.4 72.8 148.5 143.3

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

The Big Green put up an average of 59.8 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 75.7 the Great Danes give up.

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Albany (NY) 4-2-0 1-1 4-2-0 Dartmouth 2-2-0 2-2 1-3-0

Dartmouth vs. Albany (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Albany (NY) Dartmouth 5-6 Home Record 7-5 2-16 Away Record 3-11 2-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

