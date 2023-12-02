For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Gustav Lindstrom a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindstrom stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Lindstrom has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Lindstrom has zero points on the power play.

Lindstrom's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Lindstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:02 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:44 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:06 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:19 Home L 2-1 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

