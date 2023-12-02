Will Gustav Lindstrom Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 2?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Gustav Lindstrom a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindstrom stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Lindstrom has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Lindstrom has zero points on the power play.
- Lindstrom's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Lindstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:02
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|12:06
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|L 5-2
Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
