Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ivy League teams will be on Saturday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Michigan Wolverines taking on the Harvard Crimson.
Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Michigan Wolverines at Harvard Crimson
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Bucknell Bison
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
