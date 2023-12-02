Will Jake Evans Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 2?
Can we expect Jake Evans finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Evans stats and insights
- Evans has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (zero shots).
- Evans has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Evans recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|11:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|11:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
