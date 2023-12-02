Should you bet on James van Riemsdyk to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • On the power play, van Riemsdyk has accumulated three goals and two assists.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:05 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:56 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

