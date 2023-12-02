The Boston Bruins, James van Riemsdyk included, will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on van Riemsdyk against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus this season, in 13:37 per game on the ice, is +5.

van Riemsdyk has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 21 games this season, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 21 Games 3 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

