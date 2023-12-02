The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jayden Struble score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Struble stats and insights

  • Struble is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Struble has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 64 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

