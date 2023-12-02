Will Jesse Ylonen find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ylonen stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Ylonen has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (zero shots).

Ylonen has zero points on the power play.

Ylonen's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 64 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:52 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:16 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 7:23 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 7:22 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 2-1 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.