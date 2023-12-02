When the Montreal Canadiens play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Joel Armia find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Armia has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Armia has no points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:26 Away W 4-2 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

