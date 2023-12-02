On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Johnathan Kovacevic going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Kovacevic stats and insights

  • Kovacevic has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 23.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 64 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 11:10 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:33 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 21:27 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

