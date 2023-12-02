Can we expect Josh Anderson scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:18 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

