Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Does a wager on Anderson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Josh Anderson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Anderson has averaged 16:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Anderson has yet to score a goal through 23 games this year.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 23 contests Anderson has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In two of 23 contests this year, Anderson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Anderson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

Anderson has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 64 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 23 Games 5 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

