Will Juraj Slafkovsky Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 2?
Can we count on Juraj Slafkovsky finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Slafkovsky stats and insights
- In two of 23 games this season, Slafkovsky has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Slafkovsky averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 64 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Slafkovsky recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|15:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
