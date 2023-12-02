Can we count on Juraj Slafkovsky finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slafkovsky stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Slafkovsky has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Slafkovsky averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 64 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:16 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:43 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:23 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.