Will Justin Barron Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 2?
In the upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Justin Barron to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- Barron has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- Barron has zero points on the power play.
- Barron's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 64 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|22:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|25:09
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:12
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
