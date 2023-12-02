In the upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Justin Barron to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Barron has zero points on the power play.

Barron's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 64 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:29 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:09 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:12 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.