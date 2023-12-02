Can we expect Kaiden Guhle lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Guhle has zero points on the power play.
  • Guhle's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 64 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:51 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:01 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:53 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:20 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:12 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

