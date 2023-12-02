How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the two matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today, Olympique Lyon and RC Lens square off at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
Info on how to watch today's Ligue 1 action is available for you.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch RC Lens vs Olympique Lyon
Olympique Lyon journeys to match up with RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: RC Lens (-140)
- Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+390)
- Draw: (+295)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Nantes vs OGC Nice
OGC Nice makes the trip to take on FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: OGC Nice (+105)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+295)
- Draw: (+235)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.