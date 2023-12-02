For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matt Grzelcyk a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Grzelcyk stats and insights

Grzelcyk has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.