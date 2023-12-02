When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Matheson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Matheson stats and insights

  • Matheson has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • Matheson's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 64 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:27 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 23:17 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:49 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:52 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 25:09 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 28:06 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 28:43 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 23:21 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 27:21 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

