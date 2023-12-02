The Montreal Canadiens, Michael Matheson among them, face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. If you'd like to wager on Matheson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Michael Matheson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Matheson has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 24:40 on the ice per game.

In five of 23 games this year, Matheson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Matheson has a point in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 23 games this season, Matheson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Matheson's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matheson has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matheson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 64 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 23 Games 3 17 Points 3 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

