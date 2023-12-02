In the upcoming matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Morgan Geekie to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

Geekie has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Geekie has no points on the power play.

Geekie averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 12:57 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:35 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

