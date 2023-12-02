Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Thinking about a wager on Suzuki? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Suzuki has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 20:33 on the ice per game.

Suzuki has a goal in six games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Suzuki has a point in 13 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 23 games this season, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Suzuki's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Suzuki has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 64 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 23 Games 5 18 Points 2 6 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.