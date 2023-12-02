Will Oskar Steen Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 2?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Steen stats and insights
- Steen has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Steen has zero points on the power play.
- Steen's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Steen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:15
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|10:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|4:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:31
|Home
|W 4-1
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
