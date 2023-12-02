Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to wager on Zacha's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pavel Zacha vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 18:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Zacha has a goal in eight of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zacha has a point in 15 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 22 games this season, Zacha has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zacha Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 22 Games 5 18 Points 3 8 Goals 3 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.