The Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2), losers of four home games in a row, host the Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 outings for the Canadiens, their offense has scored 24 goals while their defense has allowed 34 (they have a 4-6-0 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with two goals (6.9% conversion rate).

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-150)

Red Wings (-150) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens vs Red Wings Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (10-11-2 overall) have posted a record of 6-2-8 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Montreal has earned 12 points (6-3-0) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canadiens recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Montreal has earned three points (1-5-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Canadiens have earned 19 points in their 13 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Montreal has recorded a lone power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 4-5-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 2-1-1 (five points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Canadiens went 8-10-1 in those matchups (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 4th 3.68 Goals Scored 2.7 29th 13th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.48 24th 18th 30.1 Shots 28.3 28th 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34 30th 8th 23.4% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 17th 79.01% Penalty Kill % 73.86% 26th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.