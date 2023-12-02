Canadiens vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
The Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2), losers of four home games in a row, host the Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.
Over the past 10 outings for the Canadiens, their offense has scored 24 goals while their defense has allowed 34 (they have a 4-6-0 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with two goals (6.9% conversion rate).
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Canadiens vs. Red Wings Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-150)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Canadiens vs Red Wings Additional Info
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens (10-11-2 overall) have posted a record of 6-2-8 in matchups that have required OT this season.
- Montreal has earned 12 points (6-3-0) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Canadiens recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Montreal has earned three points (1-5-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Canadiens have earned 19 points in their 13 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Montreal has recorded a lone power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 4-5-1 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 2-1-1 (five points).
- The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Canadiens went 8-10-1 in those matchups (17 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|4th
|3.68
|Goals Scored
|2.7
|29th
|13th
|2.91
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|24th
|18th
|30.1
|Shots
|28.3
|28th
|17th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|34
|30th
|8th
|23.4%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|23rd
|17th
|79.01%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.86%
|26th
Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
