Sean Monahan will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at Bell Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Monahan's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Monahan vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Monahan has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 18:10 on the ice per game.

Monahan has a goal in six of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Monahan has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 23 games this season, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Monahan's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Monahan Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 23 Games 3 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.