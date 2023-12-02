The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tanner Pearson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Pearson stats and insights

  • In three of 23 games this season, Pearson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Pearson has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Pearson's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Pearson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:00 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:31 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:32 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

